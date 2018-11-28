A Southern California resident's credit card was used to buy a hotel stay in American Canyon.
The problem, American Canyon police say, is that the owner of the credit card didn't actually book the room.
The Southern California resident contacted American Canyon police Tuesday afternoon to say they were a victim of identity theft and had several unauthorized charges to their card, according to a press release sent Thursday morning. One of those charges was made at the DoubleTree hotel and spa at 3600 Broadway St. in American Canyon.
Officers arrived at the hotel and learned the hotel room was still occupied. San Francisco resident Rachele Frances Eschenburg, 34, and a man were in the room, according to the statement. The man did not appear to be involved.
Eschenburg had what officers believe to be methamphetamine, a meth smoking pipe, several fake IDs and credit cards, stolen credit cards, stolen mail, stolen checks, a magnetic strip reader, ink, personal information of other people, and blank access cards, which are essentially blank plastic credit cards, according to the statement.
Eschenberg was arrested Tuesday at 4:15 a.m., on suspicion of three felonies related to having stolen property and a fake ID, and fraudulent credit card use. She was also arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanors related to having meth, a meth pipe, a blank access card, and illegal use of an access card.
She was released on bail Tuesday night, according to jail records.
The investigation is ongoing.