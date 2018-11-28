Try 1 month for 99¢
identity theft acpd 11/28/18

American Canyon police photographed evidence that they believe implicates Eschenberg in identity theft.

 American Canyon Police

A Southern California resident's credit card was used to buy a hotel stay in American Canyon.

The problem, American Canyon police say, is that the owner of the credit card didn't actually book the room.

The Southern California resident contacted American Canyon police Tuesday afternoon to say they were a victim of identity theft and had several unauthorized charges to their card, according to a press release sent Thursday morning. One of those charges was made at the DoubleTree hotel and spa at 3600 Broadway St. in American Canyon.

Officers arrived at the hotel and learned the hotel room was still occupied. San Francisco resident Rachele Frances Eschenburg, 34, and a man were in the room, according to the statement. The man did not appear to be involved.

Eschenburg had what officers believe to be methamphetamine, a meth smoking pipe, several fake IDs and credit cards, stolen credit cards, stolen mail, stolen checks, a magnetic strip reader, ink, personal information of other people, and blank access cards, which are essentially blank plastic credit cards, according to the statement.

Eschenberg was arrested Tuesday at 4:15 a.m., on suspicion of three felonies related to having stolen property and a fake ID, and fraudulent credit card use. She was also arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanors related to having meth, a meth pipe, a blank access card, and illegal use of an access card.

She was released on bail Tuesday night, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eschenberg has previously been arrested by local law enforcment on suspicion of charges related to burglary and an outstanding warrant.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.