Woman arrested in connection with November robbery in Napa

Woman arrested in connection with November robbery in Napa

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A 41-year-old woman is being held on $500,000 bail following her arrest on a warrant in connection with a robbery in Napa, according to Napa Police.

Crystal Dawn Reiswig was detained at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Napa Police headquarters, according to Lt. Gary Pitkin. Reiswig, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and assault.

The allegations stem from a Nov. 17 incident in which a man and woman assaulted and tied up a man at his home in west Napa, and robbed him of tens of thousands of dollars in belongings, Pitkin said in an email Tuesday. No guns or knives were used in the incident, according to police.

The male suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Dwayne Proctor of American Canyon, was detained Jan. 15 at the Napa jail while being held there for an unrelated parole violation, Pitkin said. Proctor, whom police described as an acquaintance of the victim and a friend of Reiswig, pleaded guilty to robbery Feb. 20 and was sentenced to four years in state prison, according to Pitkin.

