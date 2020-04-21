Woman arrested in connection with November robbery in Napa

A 41-year-old woman is being held on $500,000 bail following her arrest on a warrant in connection with a robbery in Napa, according to Napa Police.
Crystal Dawn Reiswig was detained at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Napa Police headquarters, according to Lt. Gary Pitkin. Reiswig, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and assault.
The allegations stem from a Nov. 17 incident in which a man and woman assaulted and tied up a man at his home in west Napa, and robbed him of tens of thousands of dollars in belongings, Pitkin said in an email Tuesday. No guns or knives were used in the incident, according to police.
The male suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Dwayne Proctor of American Canyon, was detained Jan. 15 at the Napa jail while being held there for an unrelated parole violation, Pitkin said. Proctor, whom police described as an acquaintance of the victim and a friend of Reiswig, pleaded guilty to robbery Feb. 20 and was sentenced to four years in state prison, according to Pitkin.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
April 5: A man taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center was jailed after an altercation with police at the hospital, according to Napa Police.
MARCH 19 -- A Napa woman who received widespread national attention in 2019 after her son paid off the outstanding school lunch debt of his en…
March 10: Napa Police named a 19-year-old resident as the suspect in a reported gang-related shooting that injured a person and led to the sea…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
JAN. 24: Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
MARCH 25: A 28-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, th…
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.