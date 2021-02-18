Woman arrested on stolen vehicle charges

A woman who police say stole a car in the city of Napa on Wednesday night was arrested by police in American Canyon.
City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim left his keys in his 2011 Honda Civic and saw a woman take the car, a police press release said.
American Canyon police located the car a few minutes later at Highway 29 and American Canyon Road. The woman stopped and was arrested.
Police booked Anna Leticia Servin, a 32-year-old transient, into Napa County jail at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the booking log. Allegations include driving a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen property, not having a license and probation violation.
This is the fifth time Servin has been arrested since Jan. 25, a Napa police press release said.
