Woman arrested on stolen vehicle charges

American Canyon Police car

The City of American Canyon has contracted with the Napa County Sheriff's Office to provide police services since its founding in 1992.

 Register file photo

A woman who police say stole a car in the city of Napa on Wednesday night was arrested by police in American Canyon.

City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim left his keys in his 2011 Honda Civic and saw a woman take the car, a police press release said.

American Canyon police located the car a few minutes later at Highway 29 and American Canyon Road. The woman stopped and was arrested.

Police booked Anna Leticia Servin, a 32-year-old transient, into Napa County jail at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the booking log. Allegations include driving a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen property, not having a license and probation violation.

This is the fifth time Servin has been arrested since Jan. 25, a Napa police press release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

