The woman arrested in connection with the 2017 hit-and-run crash that killed Napa resident Andrew Lynch was convicted Wednesday afternoon in Napa County Superior Court, but the jury acquitted her husband of other allegations linked to Lynch’s death.
After a 2 1/2-week trial, a jury of seven women and five men found Hang Thuy Ha guilty of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The 50-year-old Napa resident also known as Laura Ha had been arrested after an incident in which a sport-utility vehicle struck and fatally injured the 57-year-old Lynch as he crossed Redwood Road west of Solano Avenue.
Jurors acquitted Ha’s husband, Peter Hoang, of being an accessory to a felony after the fact. Hoang, also known as Phi Vet Hoang, had been arrested for allegedly concealing his wife’s location and hiding evidence, Napa Police said at the time of Ha’s arrest.
Judge Mark Boessenecker announced a sentencing hearing for April 16. Afterward, Ha’s attorney Tim A. Pori said he would “explore all options,” including an appeal of Ha’s conviction.
According to police, Ha was at the wheel of a Cadillac Escalade that struck Lynch on the night of June 29, 2017. Witnesses said Ha stopped her SUV and approached the injured Lynch on the ground, but then got back into her vehicle and drove away, police said at the time.
Lynch suffered a broken spine, neck and pelvis in the wreck and died four days later.
Ha was arrested in Santa Rosa the day before Lynch’s death and Hoang a day earlier, as Napa police served a search warrant at the couple’s home.