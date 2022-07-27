 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies after weekend crash on Highway 29 in Napa

A Sonoma County woman who was gravely injured in a wrong-way collision in south Napa has died in the hospital, authorities have confirmed.

Amanda Peters, a 21-year-old resident of Boyes Hot Springs, died at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Peters was in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on Highway 29 at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Wofford said.

The wreck occurred on Highway 29 south of Imola Avenue (Highway 121), when a 1988 Cadillac in which Peters was a passenger went the wrong way down the northbound lanes and struck an oncoming Toyota and then a Tesla, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier.

Susan Burnham Jevarian, a 20-year-old San Franciscan driving the Cadillac, was thrown from her car in the collision and was hospitalized in Vacaville with moderate injuries, according to CHP. She was later booked at the Napa County jail on a felony count of causing injury by driving under the influence.

A 56-year-old Napa man driving the Toyota was hospitalized at the Queen with minor injuries, CHP said. Three people in the Tesla also sustained minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

