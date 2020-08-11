Woman dies from Napa crash with fire engine

A woman whose car was involved in a crash with a Cal Fire fire engine on June 30 in front of Napa Valley College died a week later, the Napa County Coroner's Office reported Tuesday.
Vanessa Monique Espinoza, 22, of Vacaville, died on July 5 from head injuries received in the June 30 noontime crash on Highway 221 at Streblow Drive, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff.
Espinoza was first treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, then was transferred to a Solano County hospital where she died from acute head trauma, Wofford said.
The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash between Espinoza, who was driving a Toyota Camry, and a Cal Fire engine which was traveling with red lights and siren to a fire in Contra Costa County, the CHP said Monday.
Espinoza was northbound on Highway 221, attempting a left turn at the signalized intersection onto Streblow, the CHP said.
In its original report, the CHP identified Espinoza as living in Vallejo
