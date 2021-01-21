Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Silverado Trail in Napa County

A Lake County woman died and her two teenage children were injured late Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle wreck on the Silverado Trail northeast of Yountville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:03 p.m., when a 2010 Honda struck a tree near Baldacci Family Vineyards in the 6200 block of the Trail, the CHP’s online incident log indicated.

The woman who died was a 40-year-old Lower Lake resident and the mother of a 15-year-old girl, who had a valid permit and was at the wheel with her mother in the front passenger seat and her 13-year-old brother in the back, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau. For unknown reasons, the teenage driver lost control of the Honda, which struck the tree on its passenger side, Renspurger said.

Both siblings were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, according to Renspurger, who said all three occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The woman’s name was not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.

