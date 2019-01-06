A two-car collision Saturday night at a Calistoga intersection sent one driver to a hospital, according to police.
At 6:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Cobalt was heading east on Foothill Boulevard (Highway 128) when its driver went through a stop sign at Petrified Forest Road and collided with a Honda Civic turning left, according to Sgt. Matt Freese.
The woman driving the Honda, 18-year-old Dallas Kelly of Santa Rosa, was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with what Freese described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries when his airbag deployed in the crash, Freese said. No charges or citations had been filed as of Sunday night.
The wreck remains under investigation.