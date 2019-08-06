{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Creek rescue

This is the view from overhead into Napa Creek where a woman was rescued after falling 20 to 25 feet down an embankment Monday afternoon.

 Submitted

While trying to enter her parked vehicle at Browns Valley Shopping Center, a woman lost her balance and tumbled backward, landing 20 to 25 feet down into Napa Creek, Napa Fire reported.

Napa Fire mounted a rescue mission that required paramedics to wade through chest-high water to reach her. The California Highway Patrol dispatched a helicopter that lowered a flight medic into the creek, then hoisted the woman to safety, said Fire Capt. Mike Dombrowski.

The woman, who suffered multiple traumas, was conscious, but confused. She was flown to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, Dombrowski said.

The victim had returned to her vehicle after dining with her husband, he said. Her husband called 911 for help.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.