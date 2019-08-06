While trying to enter her parked vehicle at Browns Valley Shopping Center, a woman lost her balance and tumbled backward, landing 20 to 25 feet down into Napa Creek, Napa Fire reported.
Napa Fire mounted a rescue mission that required paramedics to wade through chest-high water to reach her. The California Highway Patrol dispatched a helicopter that lowered a flight medic into the creek, then hoisted the woman to safety, said Fire Capt. Mike Dombrowski.
The woman, who suffered multiple traumas, was conscious, but confused. She was flown to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, Dombrowski said.
The victim had returned to her vehicle after dining with her husband, he said. Her husband called 911 for help.