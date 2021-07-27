Woman seriously injured after motorcycle crash in rural Napa County

A 61-year-old woman from Washington state was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck Monday morning in rural northern Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 11:20 a.m., Kimberly Clark of Snohomish, Washington was riding a 2014 Victory Cross Roads motorbike north on Butts Canyon Road, north of Pope Valley, when she lost control and struck a metal warning sign south of Snell Valley Road, according to CHP spokesperson Marc Renspurger.

Clark, who was wearing a helmet, suffered major injuries in the crash and was flown by REACH helicopter to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Renspurger said in an email.

Neither alcohol nor drug use appear to be factors in the crash, according to Renspurger.