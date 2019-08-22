Police say a woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after suffering multiple stab wounds to her stomach and arm.
The wounds were not life-threatening and she was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to a statement from the Napa Police Department. A Napa man was arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of five felony charges related to attempted murder, domestic violence, assault, child abuse and false imprisonment.
Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. They were told a woman had been stabbed and her assailant was still on scene.
Napa Police detectives arrived to investigate and interviewed witnesses, including a small child. Bernardo Delgado Aguirre, 39, was taken to the police department, interviewed and eventually booked into the Napa County jail at 5:20 a.m., according to jail records and police.
He remained in custody as of Thursday morning.