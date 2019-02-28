The Napa Fire Department rescued a woman and small dog from cold, surging Napa River waters at Trancas Crossing Park, 610 Trancas St., on Wednesday night.
The woman waded into the water to rescue the dog and was stuck for 10 minutes, about 50 feet from the shore, before fire personnel arrived shortly after 7 p.m., according to a press release sent Thursday morning.
Two Napa fire rescue swimmers entered the river, against floating debris and frigid water, and retrieved the woman and the dog in 20 minutes. She was transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital as a precaution.
Napa Fire urges people to use extreme caution when near moving water, given the heavy rains and strong water flow in creeks and rivers.
