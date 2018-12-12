SAN FRANCISCO — Two women surrendered to police after seeing themselves in a viral video vandalizing a Pakistani restaurant Saturday during San Francisco's annual, unsanctioned SantaCon event, police said today.
The women have been identified as Natalie Alcantar of San Francisco and Hannah Baughman of Pacifica, both 21 years old.
According to police, the pair was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and battery for the Saturday incident at Shalimar Restaurant, located at 1409 Polk St.
In videos posted on social media, the women appeared to throw several items on the floor, including a cash register. In one video, one of the women is seen breaking a glass door with a chair and in another, the other is seen throwing a salt jar at an employee.
According to police, a restaurant employee told officers that the women entered the restaurant appearing drunk.
When an argument ensued about whether they had paid for food, one of the women became angry and allegedly began knocking items off the counter.
When an employee tried to stop her, she punched him in the face, police said.
The suspect then continued to knock over items, while her accomplice allegedly grabbed chair and shattered the front door.
When officers arrived, however, the women had already left.
Police said the women turned themselves in after seeing the video on the news.