A crowd is expected Saturday for the third Women’s March Napa Valley in downtown Napa to celebrate women’s accomplishments in 2018, and protest aspects of President Trump’s administration.
Last year was a positive year for women, said Irit Weir, chairwoman of Women’s March Napa Valley, thanks to the 2018 general election that propelled a record number of women into Congress.
“We see the third march as a celebration of women’s voices,” Weir said.
But not everything was rosy for women last year, she said.
She pointed to the September hearings in which Christine Blasey Ford, who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while he was drunk in high school, testified before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed, but the hearings reinvigorated a national debate on how women’s claims of sex assault should be handled.
“We felt that women’s voices are still being not heard and shut down, Weir said.
The protest is also about defying Trump’s statements and positions on undocumented residents, people seeking asylum in the U.S., gun violence in schools, building a wall between the U.S.-Mexico border, so-called ‘fake news’ reports and U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the president, Weir said.
In 2019, Weir said she hopes to see congressional progress on a wide-ranging list of principles drafted by organizers ahead of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. — from supporting indigenous women, women with disabilities, LGBTQ rights and equal pay for equal work. She hopes to work with U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson to address those issues.
Most participants in previous marches have been locals, Weir said, but some come from other parts of the Bay Area and as far as Los Angeles.
Anyone interested in attending Saturday’s march should gather at 9 a.m. on School Street between First and Third streets near Napa City Hall. The march down Third to the Napa County Hall of Justice, 1125 Third, will begin at 9:30 a.m., accompanied by Zumba dancers, drummers, singers and chanters.
The program will start at 10 a.m. in front of the Hall of Justice and end around 11:30 a.m. About 40 nonprofits will set up tables in the nearby Sullivan Parking lot at Third and Coombs streets.