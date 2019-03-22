The city of Napa and Napa County are warning motorists of many road closures Sunday morning to accommodate participants in the Napa Valley Women's Half Marathon and 5K.
The races will start and finish at Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street.
Many downtown streets will be closed from 7 to 10 a.m. This is a new, larger event than previous downtown events, the city said.
Significant closures include:
• Most downtown streets (First, Second, Third, Fourth, but Pearl Street will be open.
• Downtown Bridges (First Street, Third Street, Soscol Avenue)
• Soscol from Pearl to Third Street
• Silverado Trail from Third to First
• Coombsville Road to Tamarisk
Message boards will be placed on Imola, Jefferson, Highway 29 and Lincoln to indicate detour routes.
Leaving the city limits, participants will be traveling up Coombsville Road, then left onto Third Avenue, left on North Avenue, right on First Avenue, right on Hagan Road, left on Vichy Avenue to Atlas Peak Road, to Hardman Avenue and left on Silverado Trail back into the city turning at First Street and ending on McKinstry Street at Oxbow Commons.
There will be full closures of Coombsville Road, Third Avenue and North Avenue from 7 – 9 a.m.
First, Hagen, Vichy and Hardman will have one lane open with California Highway Patrol traffic control.
Silverado Trail will remain open in the unincorporated areas to two-way traffic.