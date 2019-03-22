Napa County is warning motorists to be aware of runners on Napa area roads Sunday morning.
The Napa Valley Women's Half Marathon and 5K will start and finish at Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street. First and Third streets in downtown Napa will also be affected starting at 7:30 a.m.
Leaving the city limits, participants will be traveling up Coombsville Road, then left onto Third Avenue, left on North Avenue, right on First Avenue, right on Hagan Road, left on Vichy Avenue to Atlas Peak Road, to Hardman Avenue and left on Silverado Trail back into the city turning at First Street and ending on McKinstry Street at Oxbow Commons.
There will be full closures of Coombsville Road, Third Avenue and North Avenue from 7 – 9 a.m.
First, Hagen, Vichy and Hardman will have one lane open with California Highway Patrol traffic control.
Silverado Trail will remain open in the unincorporated areas to two-way traffic.