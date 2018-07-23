ST. HELENA — A movement that began with a Women’s March in downtown Napa hasn’t lost its momentum a year and a half later.
Women Stand Up – St. Helena is now organizing Women’s Summit Napa Valley from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.
“The goal of the day is to help women find confidence in their voices and to stand up for issues locally and nationally,” said organizer Beth Lincoln. “We want women to feel empowered by listening to other women tell their stories about how they made that transition.”
Speakers will include Bay Area Rep. Jackie Speier, former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin, Napa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon, and Kathryn Zdan, writer, actor and teacher.
Speier, who went public last year about being sexually harassed on Capitol Hill during her time as an aide, will talk about her ME TOO Congress Act. Eastin will talk about empowering girls and women through education. Dillon will discuss how to advocate effectively for key legislation, and Zdan will perform Lauren Gunderson’s one-woman play “Natural Shocks,” which deals with gun violence, domestic violence and LGBTQ issues.
There will also be booths operated by Napa Emergency Women’s Services, the American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters of Napa County, Napa Valley College, the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), Calistoga Soroptimist, Puertas Abiertas, Moms Demand Action, Girls on the Run and St. Helena High School’s Students For Change club. Oak Avenue Catering will serve lunch.
Lincoln said she hopes the event will inspire women to speak out on issues that are important to them.
“Every woman has something unique to offer, whether it has to do with education or immigration or health care or whatever,” Lincoln said. “Find what that passion is, and then act on it.”
Following the Napa Women’s March in January 2017, one of hundreds worldwide, Lincoln helped form Women Stand Up — St. Helena, which has been involved in lobbying and voter registration.
Women’s Summit Napa Valley is the group’s most ambitious undertaking yet. Women Stand Up – St. Helena is organizing the event under the nonprofit umbrella of Calistoga Soroptimist.
St. Helena High School’s Students For Chance club is providing logistical help and making the concluding presentation. They represent the activist baton being passed to a new generation.
Harper McClain, Lincoln’s granddaughter, is one of the students who founded the club. They were inspired by an assignment in Kathleen Zipp’s freshman English class that got them thinking about examples of injustice in contemporary society.
The club has held two school walkouts to protest gun violence and organized the May 3 Students Rock the Congress event at St. Helena High School.
Now those same students are working with activists from a different generation, including women like Lincoln who marched against the Vietnam War.
“I love how their age group and our age group are connecting,” McClain said. “With their experience and our fire, our passion to do something, the fact that we’re coming together will make a better future.”
Tickets are $75. The event is not a fundraiser, and Lincoln hopes it will at least break even and cover expenses. Any money left over will be donated to nonprofits like Calistoga Soroptimist.
Those wishing to sponsor the event can make tax-deductible contributions by sending checks payable to Women’s Summit Napa Valley to WSNV, P.O. Box 473, Calistoga, CA 94515.
Buy tickets at Eventbrite.com by July 31. For more information, email WomenStandUp.StHelena@gmail.com.