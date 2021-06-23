Work begins on new American Canyon urgent care center

Leaders from American Canyon and NorthBay Healthcare broke ground Wednesday on a new urgent care facility, which will open in summer 2022.
Plans call for NorthBay Urgent Care to occupy 4,500 square feet, with 10 exam rooms, X-ray and a laboratory at 416 Napa Junction Road, in the Napa Junction Commercial Center.
The building, at 6,600 square feet, will have the capacity to add primary and specialty care services in the future.
NorthBay Healthcare, in partnership with Carbon Health, already operates two urgent care centers in retail centers in Vacaville and Fairfield.
“We are overjoyed you are bringing these services to American Canyon,” said Mayor Leon Garcia. “This is what our growing community needs.”
The facility will be similar to the urgent care centers in Vacaville and Fairfield, with an open and airy design and convenient advanced technology kiosks for checking in.
“Our involvement in offering COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in American Canyon in 2021 helped establish connections and paved the way for the decision to expand to American Canyon, considered the gateway to the Napa Valley,” said Wayne Gietz, vice president of Ambulatory Services. “We look forward to serving the community.”
Vacaville’s urgent care is in Nut Tree Plaza, while Fairfield’s urgent care is in a building within the parking lot of Solano Town Center mall, just a block from NorthBay Medical Center. Both are easily accessible for local residents and travelers alike, proving to be a viable alternative to an emergency room, offering shorter waits and lower cost, and an option when a visit with their regular doctor isn’t readily available.
The American Canyon facility will be in a commercial center on Highway 29, near areas planned for housing and an industrial park.
“We see this as something that will benefit other business in the center,” Gietz said. “First, it gives nearby employers a place to send workers who suffer with minor injuries during the workday, but don’t need hospital care; and second, it will increase customer traffic to the Napa Junction.”
The builder is Sierra View of Sacramento, which has constructed other buildings in American Canyon, including other medical office buildings. The architect is Boulder & Associates, with offices in San Francisco and Sacramento. NorthBay will invest $1.5 million in building improvement, equipment, furnishings and technology.
NorthBay Urgent Care offers immediate medical attention for non-life threatening conditions, such as strep throat, cellulitis, broken bones, shingles, hives, abrasions and bug or animal bites.
As an added convenience, all clinics offer “Virtual Urgent Care,” whereby patients can use smartphones to talk with an urgent care provider and get treated for a range of conditions.
“Our hope is that the community quickly appreciates the quality and accessibility of urgent care and what we call ‘The NorthBay Way’ of delivering it,” Gietz added, “That would lead us to consider adding even more services to the American Canyon community.”
Carbon Health currently operates a small urgent care clinic nearby in American Canyon. It will close when NorthBay Urgent Care opens next year.