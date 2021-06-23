Work begins on new American Canyon urgent care center

Leaders from American Canyon and NorthBay Healthcare broke ground Wednesday on a new urgent care facility, which will open in summer 2022.

Plans call for NorthBay Urgent Care to occupy 4,500 square feet, with 10 exam rooms, X-ray and a laboratory at 416 Napa Junction Road, in the Napa Junction Commercial Center.

The building, at 6,600 square feet, will have the capacity to add primary and specialty care services in the future.

NorthBay Healthcare, in partnership with Carbon Health, already operates two urgent care centers in retail centers in Vacaville and Fairfield.

“We are overjoyed you are bringing these services to American Canyon,” said Mayor Leon Garcia. “This is what our growing community needs.”

The facility will be similar to the urgent care centers in Vacaville and Fairfield, with an open and airy design and convenient advanced technology kiosks for checking in.

“Our involvement in offering COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics in American Canyon in 2021 helped establish connections and paved the way for the decision to expand to American Canyon, considered the gateway to the Napa Valley,” said Wayne Gietz, vice president of Ambulatory Services. “We look forward to serving the community.”