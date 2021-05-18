 Skip to main content
Work underway on American Canyon Middle School overhaul
Education

Work underway on American Canyon Middle School overhaul

The Napa Valley Unified School District is creating a "student commons" at American Canyon Middle School that would add space for performing arts, a library, lunchroom and other functions. Completion is expected in time for the 2022-23 academic year.

Work has begun in the reshaping of American Canyon Middle School and will continue through the summer break, officials have announced.

Demolition has been under way since April on the Benton Way campus in preparation for an expansion to the school, according to a report recently shared with the Napa Valley Unified School District board.

The $14.3 million multipurpose addition, which the district describes as a “student commons,” is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 year and will accommodate about 170 additional students and provide a new library, performing arts space, and a cafeteria doubling as a multi-use room.

Plans for the expansion are expected to be sent later this month to the Division of the State Architect, for approval, according to Kelli Jurgenson, bond program manager for the Measure H bond program that is funding the project.

In preparation for the annex, the school’s kitchen, a shade structure and part of its quad have been razed, and a temporary library and kitchen set up, Jurgenson told NVUSD trustees May 6.

To minimize the expense of portable buildings during the school expansion, NVUSD has moved the library from its existing building into a pair of temporary units and converted the vacated space into a stand-in kitchen, she told the board.

Conceived by Arntz Builders Inc. of Petaluma and the Houston-based PBK Architects, the project is designed to better serve the largest student population — about 1,000 in recent years — of NVUSD’s five schools serving grades 6 to 8.

Designs presented by Arntz and PBK last September included a performance space and multi-use room linked into a 45-degree V, with the resulting triangular space filled by tables and benches. The building could be laid out for different uses, including a stage rimmed by a semicircle of seats and a seating-table combination for food service.

The upgrade follows NVUSD’s 2019 cancellation of a second middle school site in American Canyon, after district officials said the estimated $2.2 million annual operating cost was unaffordable with district attendance — and therefore per-student education funding from the state — falling and expected to continue to just about 14,000 by 2028, down from more than 18,000 in 2015.

City residents and school parents vocally opposed the scrapping of the new campus, which they described as an implicit promise made by Measure H backers before voters passed the $269 million bond initiative in 2016. (The initiative earmarked revenues for school construction but did not mention specific cities or facilities by name.)

NVUSD also is pulling back its footprint in the city of Napa, where the board last month approved the closure of Harvest Middle School in the city’s southwest before 2022-23. River Middle School’s campus in north Napa will remain open, but the school will be replaced by a dual-immersion English-Spanish language academy similar to Harvest’s program.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

