Work underway on American Canyon Middle School overhaul

Work has begun in the reshaping of American Canyon Middle School and will continue through the summer break, officials have announced.

Demolition has been under way since April on the Benton Way campus in preparation for an expansion to the school, according to a report recently shared with the Napa Valley Unified School District board.

The $14.3 million multipurpose addition, which the district describes as a “student commons,” is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 year and will accommodate about 170 additional students and provide a new library, performing arts space, and a cafeteria doubling as a multi-use room.

Plans for the expansion are expected to be sent later this month to the Division of the State Architect, for approval, according to Kelli Jurgenson, bond program manager for the Measure H bond program that is funding the project.

In preparation for the annex, the school’s kitchen, a shade structure and part of its quad have been razed, and a temporary library and kitchen set up, Jurgenson told NVUSD trustees May 6.

To minimize the expense of portable buildings during the school expansion, NVUSD has moved the library from its existing building into a pair of temporary units and converted the vacated space into a stand-in kitchen, she told the board.

