Napa Police is seeking tips about the whereabouts of an employee at a local business who has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Coworkers of Eduardo Enrique Navarro Garcia told the department that he was last seen near his workplace, Silverado Upholstery at 300 Taylor St., around 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Tommy Keener. Navarro has been entered into the state’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Section, Keener said Thursday.

Navarro lived in accommodations on the upholstery shop's property, and left behind his passport, identification, wallet and at least $3,000 cash, according to Kayla Chambers, Navarro's manager at the business.

The missing man is described as a 33-year-old Latino man, 5 feet, 10 inches and about 195 pounds, with medium-length black hair, brown eyes and a 3-inch-long scar on the left cheek.

Anyone with information about Navarro's whereabouts is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-527-9223 and ask to speak with Napa Police’s investigations bureau. Callers also may contact Napa Police Detective Tyler Olson at 707-257-9592.