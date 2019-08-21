Workers belonging to the National Union of Healthcare Workers are planning an informational picket Thursday in front of Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
The union said the picketing, which will also occur at Petaluma Valley Hospital, will advocate for "secure safe staffing" before a merger is approved between Providence St. Joseph and Adventist Health hospitals in Northern California.
In Napa, the picketing is scheduled for between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in front of the Queen at 1000 Trancas St.
In a survey, the union said 92 percent of bedside caregivers at Providence St. Joseph hospitals in Northern California reported that their shifts are understaffed at least once a week.
Providence St. Joseph Health, the nation’s third largest non-profit health system, was formed by the 2016 merger of Providence Health & Services with St. Joseph Health, which operated Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital in Sonoma County, and St. Joseph Eureka and Redwood Memorial hospitals in Humboldt County.
Providence wants to create a partnership between its Northern California hospitals and Adventist Health System/West, which would mean the consolidation of some services.