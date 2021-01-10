Workforce housing planned for south Napa site of a former immigrant homestead

A total of 77 new affordable housing units could become available to Napans at a new development named Monarch Landing.

Napa Valley Community Housing has submitted an application with the city for design review of the 100% affordable multifamily residential development.

The 3-acre parcel is located at 1000 Shetler Ave., almost across the street from an ARCO gas station at the corner of Soscol and Shelter avenues.

“The need for affordable housing in Napa has always been great but now, more than ever, with the pandemic, the fires, the job losses, etc. it’s become a critical need for Napa’s hardworking residents and families,” said Karina O'Briain, senior project manager with Napa Valley Community Housing.

Napa Valley Community Housing is developing the site, said O’Briain. Partners include HKIT Architects, RSA+ Engineers, Studio 1515 Landscape Architecture and Pound Management.