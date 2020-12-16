Working around pandemic limitations, Napa volunteers box up 750 care packages for U.S. troops overseas

With a truckload of donations and a large dollop of precautions against a once-a-century pandemic, an annual care-package drive in Napa has managed to produce 750 boxes of holiday gifts for U.S. troops serving abroad.

Capping what was arguably the most difficult holiday campaign in its 13-year history, Operation: With Love from Home completed its latest batch of Christmastime care packages on Friday and Saturday, according to organizer Liz Alessio.

Four hundred of the parcels have been passed on to the Trancas Street post office for delivery to service members stationed mainly in the Middle East, with another 350 to be shipped later in the month and into the new year, she said Tuesday.

Volunteers working with the Napa-based nonprofit this year faced disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in shelter-at-home orders and economic stress that cut sharply into the pool of helpers and the donation of goods, said Alessio, a member of the Napa City Council.