Working around pandemic limitations, Napa volunteers box up 750 care packages for U.S. troops overseas

With a truckload of donations and a large dollop of precautions against a once-a-century pandemic, an annual care-package drive in Napa has managed to produce 750 boxes of holiday gifts for U.S. troops serving abroad.
Capping what was arguably the most difficult holiday campaign in its 13-year history, Operation: With Love from Home completed its latest batch of Christmastime care packages on Friday and Saturday, according to organizer Liz Alessio.
Four hundred of the parcels have been passed on to the Trancas Street post office for delivery to service members stationed mainly in the Middle East, with another 350 to be shipped later in the month and into the new year, she said Tuesday.
Volunteers working with the Napa-based nonprofit this year faced disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in shelter-at-home orders and economic stress that cut sharply into the pool of helpers and the donation of goods, said Alessio, a member of the Napa City Council.
“I'm guessing we received 25 or 30% of our normal donations,” she said of the collection drive, which operates year round and in 2019 sent out 1,300 care packages for the Christmas season. “But there's a lot of great need out there and a lot of people in hardship; we understand, and hopefully things will bounce back next year and we'll get more financial donations to help us.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. led to stay-home orders in California beginning in mid-March, Operation: With Love from Home retooled its planning, donation and packing practices as group assemblies became impossible.
Rather than set out collection bins for the snacks, toiletries and clothing items that fill each 9 1/2-pound care package, the group sought mainly money donations, using much of the funding to purchase goods from Walmart, Dollar Tree and other discount retailers.
Care-package goods also were collected during donation drives within companies, houses of worship and other organizations. Other efforts included a snack-food collection drive by the Anheuser-Busch brewing company, and a drop-off of surplus Halloween trick-or-treat candy organized as a drive-through event to maintain physical distancing.
Support Local Journalism
Planning meetings were converted to Zoom videoconferences and storage units were staffed by no more than two people at a time. Rather than invite dozens or hundreds of residents to pack and seal gift boxes, this year’s packing bees — including one in June and the Christmastime session last weekend — were staffed by smaller groups of past volunteers chosen by the group in advance.
On Saturday, 25 masked volunteers spent 4 ½ hours in the courtyard of CrossWalk Community Church in Napa, packing and sealing gift boxes at tables while spaced 10 feet apart, except for couples and family members, according to Alessio. Helpers were required to fill out questionnaires, have their temperatures taken and use hand sanitizer.
Overseas troops will receive gift assortments mostly similar to the care packages of years past, including snack foods, toiletries, wet wipes, DVD movies, and holiday cards hand-drawn by Napa Valley schoolchildren, Alessio said. But one new item in the care packages is distinctly a 2020 necessity — face masks in every box.
Afterward, Alessio thanked those who volunteered to keep the care package program’s 14th year on course despite the hurdles created by the pandemic.
“I'm truly grateful,” she said. “There was doubt at some point about how we could do this, but we knew these packages mean so much to people overseas. It means a lot when they get something that they weren't expecting, when they get something that’s in their name at mail call.”
WATCH NOW: JILL BIDEN ASSEMBLES CARE PACKAGES FOR U.S. TROOPS
2020: SALUTING OUR NAPA COUNTY VETERANS
2020: Saluting our Napa County veterans
2020 turned out to be a big year for stories of veterans in Napa County, starting with the fact that we had at least five WW II vets turn 100 this year. We also brought back our popular They Served With Honor series and had a variety of stories of veterans being honored. Here's what the Year in Veterans looked like.
Longtime Napa resident Howard Lahr kept troops supplied through some of the toughest campaigns in the Pacific.
Efforts continue to have the U.S. government take over maintenance of the oldest military cemetery on the West Coast.
Seven submarines built at Mare Island Naval Shipyard during World War II were lost at sea.
How many Napa County veterans are turning 100 this year? More than you might think, Editor Sean Scully says.
Jessica Edens picked an Army career that could lead to a civilian job when she got out.
St. Helena's Newell Erickson served in a MASH unit in Korea.
Serving in Iraq left Dustin Harnois a changed man. Now a civilian, he is searching for a way of giving back.
Napa County man secured the communications for Army in war zone.
100-year-old Napa native Hal Halloran looks back on his life and service in World War II.
Family paraded by Emory Lee Drake's retirement home in Napa, using social distancing to safeguard the centenarian's health.
Greg Lake, 75, regularly drives for Molly’s Angels, taking seniors to their doctor appointments.
Fresh out of military training, a young kid from New York is sent to the Philippines during the last days of WWII to round up Japanese prisone…
Napa's Jim Crist was a mechanic and photo tech, helping support the Allied bombing campaign in Europe.
Howard Halla of the Yountville Vets Home is publishing his memoir of WWII bombing runs in China.
Editor Sean Scully remembers one of the veterans we profiled in our 2019 They Served With Honor series. Harold Bunnell, 96, died Jan. 2.
Howard Yune's most memorable stories from 2020
For me, the most lasting memories of 2020 will inevitably revolve around the forces that overturned what we considered "normal" life until this year — the coronavirus pandemic, a historic season of wildfires, and anti-racism protests that played out in Napa as in numerous communities nationwide.
But as the year ends, I include as one of my five most memorable stories my account of Napa's Lighted Art of Festival back in January. It was a taste of fun and relaxation that now seems so long ago, but that we hope to reclaim again.
Those who lost their homes to the Hennessey Fire have begun returning to take up the task of starting over.
A of protests against police violence inspires advocates for sexual and racial minorities to join forces and demonstrate in Napa, together.
A slate of musicians kept the spirit of the Napa Porchfest alive with livestreamed performances on Sunday.
'New normal' of fires, blackouts leads Napa school district to build cancellation days into schedule
Unpredictable weather in the fall is prompting the NVUSD to shift school days.
Video, lasers and music are giving an artistic bend to Napa landmarks during the city's third Lighted Art Festival, which runs nightly through…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.