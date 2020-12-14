Workplaces a major driver of COVID-19 in Sonoma County

The rate of new coronavirus cases continues to soar in Sonoma County as county residents and businesses are again living with drastic limits on their lives from a new stay-home order.

As of Saturday, about 180 people on average have tested positive for COVID-19 each day since Dec. 1, more than double the number during the same time period last month.

The numbers reinforce the trend that Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said drove her decision to order county residents stay home and avoid all but essential work and activities, new restrictions that took effect Saturday aimed at limiting the opportunities for people to encounter one another and spread the virus.

Data on where people are contracting COVID-19 show that going to work is one of the riskiest things people do during the pandemic. About 1 in 6 people diagnosed with the coronavirus were exposed to the virus at their jobs, according to transmission data provided to The Press Democrat for cases with information about where they were exposed.

The data suggests people are going to work after they have been infected and efforts to safeguard workers such as emergency paid sick leave and other financial assistance programs are falling short from keeping people home.