Wrapped in art: downtown Napa utility boxes decorated by local artists

Walk down just about any sidewalk in a commercial area, and at many intersections, you’ll come across utility boxes. Some house phone lines, others the controls for traffic lights and what not. All are usually grey or khaki green, terribly faded from the sun, and ugly. None of them are even close to appealing or interesting.

That’s no longer the case in downtown Napa. This year, 13 of those boxes have been covered with artwork from local artists at intersections along First, Second, Third, Pearl and Jefferson streets as well as Soscol Avenue. Two installations are farther east on the Silverado Trail, one at the five-way crossing with Third Street and another at the Trail’s First Street intersection.

The downtown project draws its inspiration from an earlier cabinet-art gallery, in which the Rail Arts District sponsored the decoration of a dozen metal boxes along the Napa Valley Wine Train in 2018.