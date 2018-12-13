Library volunteers wrapped up two hours of helping others get ready for the holidays by offering free gift wrapping on Wednesday afternoon at the Napa library.
From 2 to 4 p.m. the volunteers cut, taped, covered and beribboned gifts of all shapes and sizes.
Teen Services Librarian Melinda Mathis said she’d seen such a service offered by other libraries and decided to host a wrapping party at the Napa library.
“We wanted to do something different and nice for our community,” said Mathis.
In addition, Mathis said that her event co-planner, library associate Chelsea Hernandez-Garcia, “was really interested in offering something to assist elderly people in our community, people who may have dexterity issues or who may not be able to afford the supplies.”
As she wrapped a small cardboard box, volunteer Kelly Bria chose a turquoise -colored gift wrap paper that was decorated with cows wearing Santa hats.
“I love wrapping,” said Bria. “I got it from my mom,” whom Bria described as an expert in package wrapping.
“I don’t have a lot of presents to wrap this year,” said Bria, so she figured she’d volunteer to wrap other peoples’ gifts for them.
This is the first year the library has offered free wrapping, so the staff wasn’t quite sure what to expect in terms of demand, said Mathis. By 3:30 p.m. the volunteers had wrapped more than 20 gifts.
At another table, volunteer Kathy Cameron carefully wrapped another package as Christmas music played in the background.
“I’m a lover of wrapping,” she said. “There’s something about the precision,” of wrapping that she enjoys, said Cameron.
Asked to describe a perfectly wrapped gift, Cameron described wrapping paper cut so all edges are square.
In addition, with an expertly wrapped box, “you don’t see any seams,” because the end of the paper meets the edges of the box exactly. For a finishing touch, put a crease on each edge of the box, she advised.
“It’s a fun thing to do to get in the spirit” of the holidays, said wrapping volunteer Tracey LeClair.
Everyone likes to find something special under the tree "and part of the gift,” is the presentation, she said.
One of the more challenging items LeClair wrapped was a stuffed white bear. LeClair cut a large sheet of shiny gold wrap, gathered up the ends and tied it at the top like the top of a gift basket.
Some wrapping jobs are require more than two hands, so Cameron helped her tie it off.
“Teamwork,” said LeClair.
Joshua Mahoney of American Canyon brought a bag of gifts for his wife to be wrapped.
“I wanted my wife to have beautifully wrapped gifts,” he said. He thought he'd be too busy to get the job done right.
Mahoney said he planned to return on Dec. 19, when the library will host a second afternoon of free wrapping. He was still waiting on some gifts to arrive at home.
Christiana Mahoney, age 6, said she’d never wrapped a gift before. However, “I make gifts,” like she did the other day in her kindergarten classroom.
Mahoney said that for Christmas she was hoping for a “giant squishy” and “my own guinea pig.”
What’s the best part about receiving a gift at Christmas?
“Opening it,” she said.