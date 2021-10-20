Wrongful termination lawsuit against former Vallejo officials moves forward sans harassment cause of action

Napa's newly named finance director has been dropped from part of a wrongful termination suit in Vallejo.

A Solano County judge agreed Monday to dismiss the part of a lawsuit that accused then-Vallejo Assistant City Manager Anne Cardwell and other city employees of harassing, or not responding to harassment of, city employees who tried to report discrimination by another city official.

Cardwell's hiring in Napa was announced Tuesday. In an interview with the Register on Tuesday, Cardwell didn't mention that the harassment claim had been dropped by the judge the previous day.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Three more sections of the lawsuit remain active, including a defamation claim that names the city of Napa’s Human Resources Director Heather Ruiz, who was Vallejo's top HR official at the time.

The lawsuit, filed to Solano County Superior Court on Feb. 9 by three former high-ranking Vallejo city employees, named the city of Vallejo, and several top-level employees at the time, including former Vallejo city manager Greg Nyhoff, Ruiz, and Cardwell, as defendants.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege, among much else, that they’re whistleblowers fired for raising concerns about Nyhoff’s leadership.