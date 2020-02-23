YOUNTVILLE -- In an often-forgotten theater of World War II, American and Chinese airmen flew together over Japanese-occupied China, braving anti-aircraft fire that ripped through their planes and took many of their lives.

The deadly flak, however, couldn’t destroy the lifelong friendships that survived for decades, transcending the divides of race, nationality, language and culture.

One of the American pilots from the joint U.S.-Chinese squadron, Howard C. Halla, has published a book to commemorate those friendships, honor the men who were killed, and pay tribute to their inspiring commander.

Now 100 years old and living at the Veterans Home in Yountville, Captain Halla was deployed to China in November 1944, flew 30 bombing missions before the war ended, and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and other decorations. But “Skies Over China: Accounts of the Chinese American Composite Wing, 1943-1945,” a collection of essays compiled by Halla and edited by Joanne Yates of St. Helena, isn’t a vanity project.

“It’s not a me book,” Halla said. “It’s a tribute to the guys I was with, and mainly to the guys who didn’t come back.”

The Chinese American Composite Wing (CACW) was a successor to the famed Flying Tigers, a volunteer unit made up of American pilots who flew American planes under Chinese colors and wreaked havoc with Japanese aircraft and supply lines. A few months after the U.S. entered the war, Claire Chennault, who had commanded the Flying Tigers on China’s behalf as a civilian, rejoined the Army Air Force and formed the CACW.

Halla and the other airmen were in awe of General Chennault, a Hollywood-worthy, chain-smoking, hard-drinking man’s man whose swashbuckling exploits had landed him on the cover of Life magazine, endeared him to President Franklin Roosevelt and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek, and drawn the ire of other U.S. generals like Clayton Bissell and Joseph Stilwell.

Halla has never forgiven General “Vinegar Joe” Stilwell for – purely because he despised Chennault, Halla says – vetoing Chennault’s plea to send supplies to besieged troops in Hengyang, hastening the fall of the city to the Japanese.

Although Army brass didn’t fully appreciate Chennault’s contributions during the war, Halla said they belatedly promoted him to a three-star major general just nine days before he died of lung cancer in 1958.

To the rank and file who served under him, “He was considered a genius in his own time,” Halla said.

Chennault’s near-mythical status among U.S. and Chinese airmen inspired them to take on dangerous targets – and no target was more dangerous than the Yellow River Bridge.

Halla’s first mission

Halla flew B-25s, bombers known for their ability to keep flying even with a tremendous amount of damage. But no plane is indestructible, and bombing the heavily fortified Yellow River Bridge – which carried a railway crucial to Japan’s north-south supply lines – was one of the CACW’s deadliest missions.

“It was our responsibility to keep that bridge out of operation,” Halla said. “You always had to go in low because there were guns in the mountains on the south side of the bridge, so it didn’t pay to fly high. It was a death assignment.”

It also happened to be Halla’s first assignment. The bridge was such an obvious and frequent target that there was no surprising the Japanese. Halla knew attacking planes tended to come back “pretty well shot up.” All he could do was go in at treetop level as he’d been trained, drop his bombs, and get out of there.

As he descended for his bombing run, the air was so thick with tracer rounds that he couldn’t distinguish the incoming fire from that of his own plane’s guns.

“It’s just a hornet’s nest,” he said.

After dropping his bombs and leaving the area, Halla used his radio to check in with his crewmates in the waist, the tail, the forward turret and the top turret. There was no response from the tail, so Halla handed the plane over to his co-pilot and squeezed through a crawlway leading over the bomb bay to the tail.

There he found the remains of tail-gunner Charlie Lewis. Lewis, whom Halla recalled as “just the nicest guy,” hadn’t been on any missions and had knocked on Halla’s door at the base begging to come along. Halla applied a tourniquet before realizing the grievously wounded airman was dead.

Good times

The CACW wasn’t all about combat – there were plenty of good times, camaraderie and wild parties fueled by the three ounces of Four Roses whiskey each airman would receive after returning from a mission.

The Chinese couldn’t stand the stuff, so they always handed their rations to their American friends. After a few missions, the Americans would accumulate enough “mission whiskey” to throw a wild party.

The room belonging to Halla and his roommate Bert Shapiro developed an especially rowdy reputation. Shapiro started calling it the Dew Drop Inn after a popular watering hole back in New York City. Revelers would be assigned the roles of bouncer, proprietor, etc.

“Things got a little rough sometimes,” Halla admitted. “We always wore a .45, and guys would pull their guns out and start shooting through the tile roof.”

Halla remembers one bacchanal where Harry “Nickelnose” Wilson fell through a thin barracks door, leaving a Nickelnose-shaped hole in it.

“We had a sheet hanging there for almost a month before they found enough wood to fix it,” Halla said. “After that we called it the New Dew Drop Inn.”

Everybody had colorful nicknames: “Black John” Henderson, named for his jet-black hair; Allen “Confidential” Sweeney, the discreet intelligence officer who would conduct debriefings; William “Doctor Quack” Carroll, the squadron doctor who distributed mission whiskey; and George “Pickle Barrel” Chen, a Chinese bombardier said to be so skilled he could have dropped a bomb in a pickle barrel.

“Some of these guys, you’d never even learn their first name – just nicknames,” Halla said.

A few of the Chinese airmen spoke English, like Al Awana and Wing Ho. Born to a Hawaiian father and a Chinese mother, Awana was forced to go by his mother’s name, Wong, while fighting in China because Awana didn’t sound sufficiently Chinese.

Awana and Ho became Halla’s close friends. When Ho, a lifelong Catholic, decided to belatedly undergo confirmation, Halla served as his sponsor or “godfather,” as Chinese Catholics call it. When Awana died in 1995, Halla gave his eulogy.

Halla picked up some rudimentary Chinese: Hao (good), bu hao (not good), mama huhu (so-so) and ba bao fan, a delectable Chinese dessert. Halla learned that last phrase from Chen, who would elbow him and whisper it whenever a pretty girl walked by. Halla would check her out and confirm, yes, ba bao fan– or, as he might have said in English, “What a dish!”

‘The death devil’

When they weren’t socializing and partying, they were fighting with extraordinary valor.

“Skies Over China” includes one harrowing recollection by Chen of a bombing run over the Yellow River Bridge.

After dropping its payload, the B-25H’s fiberglass escape canopy was blown off its nose by enemy fire, leaving pilot Black John Henderson slumped unconscious over the controls, bleeding heavily from his face. The B-25H variant didn’t have a co-pilot, so the out-of-control plane went into a dive.

As wind whipped through the now-open cockpit and the plane plunged toward the river, Chen seized the controls, pulled back on the stick and opened up the throttle.

“The engine sounded like roaring thunder and ‘tat-tat’ sounded persistently from the rear of the aircraft where American gunners were making hard counter attacks against artilleries on the bridge,” Chen wrote. “Fighting for altitude for many seconds, the aircraft finally escaped the river. We won over the death devil.”

The plane returned home with nearly 100 bullet holes and its tail fin almost blown off. The plane had skimmed so close to the river that the tail-gunner’s feet were wet. Medics removed seven pieces of shrapnel from Henderson’s head and he made a full recovery. The U.S. Army Air Corps awarded Chen – a Chinese bombardier with no prior experience as a pilot – the Distinguished Flying Cross.

The other bomber that had joined them on the mission was shot down. None of its nine crew members survived.

Friends for life

The friendships outlasted the war. Shapiro took Halla to the real Dew Drop Inn in New York City. The squadron kept in touch via letters, occasional visits, and annual reunions organized by Halla and Carroll, the whiskey-dispensing doctor who became the squadron historian.

The reunions continued into the 1990s, bringing together as many as 1,000 veterans of Chennault’s 14th Air Force – usually in the U.S., but once in Singapore and once in Taiwan.

The Chinese would always send a delegation, leading to many joyful reunions with their American comrades. The men from Halla’s squadron would throw the same old parties. For a few hours, whichever room they were in would become the Dew Drop Inn.

Only a few members of the squadron are still alive, including Halla and Wing Ho, who lives in Singapore and turns 100 in March. Most — Pickle Barrel, Black John, Nickelnose, Confidential Sweeney, Doctor Quack and the rest of the Dew Drop Inn regulars — survived the war but are now gone. Some, like Charlie Lewis, never made it back to base.

Halla hopes “Skies Over China” helps their memories live on.

“I want people to know about Chennault and about the guys who didn’t come back,” Halla said. “It’s in memory of all the guys who are gone now except for me and Wing Ho.”

“Skies Over China,” published by Michigan State University Publishing Services, will be available on Amazon shortly.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

