Community organizer Xulio Soriano announced his candidacy for the Napa Valley College Board for Area 4. He expects to be running against incumbent Kyle Iverson.
Soriano’s community work has focused on assisting marginalized groups within the Indigenous and Latino communities, he said in his news release. He is currently executive director of a non-profit that serves those populations.
Soriano was born in Oaxaca, Mexico to a farmworker family with indigenous (Mixteca) roots. He immigrated with his family to Napa when he was 9 years old and attended Shearer Elementary School. After graduating from Vintage High School, Soriano attended Napa Valley College where he was active in student government as a voting member of the Associated Students of Napa Valley College.
Soriano participated in Leadership Napa Valley in 2014 as a member of Class 27. He was also honored by the Napa County Hispanic Network with a Friends of the Network award last year.
Soriano has continued to further his education at the college, taking classes as recently as last year. In addition, through his community work, he has continued to collaborate with various campus groups on projects of common interest, such as organizing legal observer trainings through the North Bay Rapid Response Network.
“I became a US citizen last year and am now eligible to run for elected office,” said Soriano. “I decided to run for the college Board, because I want to be a voice and advocate for students, and help shape and oversee the policies and laws that affect them.”
Area 4 includes part of the City of Napa with Lincoln Avenue to the south, California Boulevard to the west, and Trower Avenue to the north, and extends east beyond Big Ranch Road.