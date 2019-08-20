A yarn ‘bomb’ exploded at Napa Valley College this past week, one that left seven olive trees covered with colorful skeins of yarn, afghan squares and other knitted and knotted materials.
Located in front of a campus art building, the guerrilla knitting project was the brainstorm of artist and Napa Valley College employee M'Kormik Hamilton and artist friend Pamela Gregory.
In past years, Hamilton would use chalk to write back-to-school greetings on the pavement at the school.
“I know how hard the first day of school can be for everyone and if I can make it a little brighter I’m gonna,” said Hamilton, who works as an administrative assistant for the division of arts and humanities.
However, after moving to a new office in the 3700 building on the school grounds, she came up with the idea for a yarn “bomb.”
“I have been knitting and crocheting for many years,” said Hamilton. She’d heard about the concept of yarn "bombing" – a form of street art where everyday items are covered or wrapped in yarn or knitting.
“I always thought it was really cool,” Hamilton said.
Gregory said it didn’t take much to convince her to play along with Hamilton’s idea. The two get together weekly to work on various art projects.
“She wanted to make the first day of school special and welcoming,” said Gregory.
“We facilitate each other’s craft addictions,” admitted Hamilton.
Because the semester would start in two weeks, instead of knitting new fabric, the two hit thrift shops in search of already completed knit and crocheted blankets. At one shop they found a bag of granny squares -- the square-shaped crocheted pieces of fabric that get made into afghans and throws. They spent about $30 total, said Hamilton.
After testing out their yarn bomb technique on a tree at Gregory’s house in Napa, the two met at 7 a.m. at Napa Valley College on the first day of school, last Wednesday.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done it,” said Hamilton of the yarn bombing. But, “We work together very well in that we can kind of try something and turn to each other and go 'does this work' and usually we have a good sense of what the other is going for.”
In just 90 minutes the trunks of the seven trees were “dressed” in yarn.
“It didn’t take too long to sew them on,” said Gregory. In fact, “We really got into tailoring (each blanket) for the tree,” including tucking and darting the fabric as needed.
Each one is different. Bands of mint, cream and dark green wrap around one trunk section. Multi-colored torn “ribbons” knotted into a garland are wrapped around another. Another trunk is covered by an afghan made of granny squares of teal, melon, light pink, red and royal blue yarn. One olive tree trunk is wrapped vertically with a blanket crocheted or knit in fiery red and gold yarn.
Besides the blanket coverings, four olive trees also have messages that the two artists pre-embroidered onto the fabric.
“Welcome Fall 2019,” reads one such greeting. “Hello” is spelled out vertically on one trunk. “You are amazing” and “Art is yours,” appear on other trees. To avoid any problems, the artists got permission from the school for the project.
The art wasn’t even finished and it had already begun to engage students. Gregory said that as they were covering the trees, a student walked up and asked the two what they were doing.
“She said, 'Do you guys need some help?’ We totally put her to work. That was really nice,” said Gregory
Even before the “installation” was done, students were talking pictures and selfies.
“We thought, ‘Oh, this is a hit. This is gonna be good,’” said Gregory.
Now that the art has been up for more than a week, “It’s been wonderful seeing the students approach the building,” said Hamilton. “Some of them walk up and smile and take a picture.”
“It just slows them down. There’s something calming about seeing all that color and the fact that someone made the effort,” said Hamilton.
“It makes me happy,” Hamilton said. “I hope that’s what they are feeling.”
Gregory said she hopes people “are charmed by the visual stimulation; the absurdity of wrapping a tree in a sweater. Like it’s a gift” or something used in a completely non-traditional way.
“Someone did this just for fun,” she said. “It’s silly and sweet and beautiful and approachable. These are very playful and user-friendly.”
Hamilton said there’s purposely no sign or other information identifying the artists who “bombed” the trees.
“I don’t care if they know it was me,” said Hamilton.
“This is all about the college and students and making the student happy on day one. I love it and I think other people do.”
Hamilton said the yarn art is only temporary and will be removed sometime on Friday afternoon.