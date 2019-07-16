A 9-year-old girl died Sunday at a residential swimming pool after apparently being electrified by a light fixture, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.
Citrus Heights police were dispatched to a home on Rusch Drive about 3 p.m. Sunday "regarding a 9-year-old girl who had apparently been electrocuted and subsequently drowned as a result," police spokesman Lt. Kris Frey said.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel responded to the scene and transported the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
"It appears there was a light that was being repaired" that electrified the girl when she touched it, Frey said, but it was not clear whether the light was inside or outside of the pool at the time, he said.
Preliminary investigations are classifying the death as an accident, Frey said.
The coroner has identified the girl as McKenzie Kinley. She died just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner's office.
The investigation into McKenzie's death remains ongoing, Frey said.