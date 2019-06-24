The California Highway Patrol reported Monday morning that one of the two motorcyclists who were injured in a head-on crash Saturday at Lake Berryessa was pronounced dead at Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville.
The deceased cyclist was Gene Ogden, 70, of Fairfield, the CHP said.
The collision occurred shortly after 11 a.m. after El Cerrito resident Nirahn Luangrath, 38, crossed over the double yellow lines on Knoxville Berryessa Road at Spanish Flat and collided with Ogden, the CHP said.
Luangrath, who drove a 2019 Kawasaki, was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, with major injuries, CHP said. Ogden was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson.
The investigation is ongoing, the CHP said Monday.
This story has been updated with Ogden's correct age provided by the Napa County Coroner's office.