Gemma Troche has worked at the south Napa Chipotle Mexican Grill for the past two years, most recently as kitchen manager.
Little did she know that role would one day land her a different kind of role: a spot in a national commercial for the restaurant chain.
Late last summer, Troche made a short video of herself talking about what she likes about working at the restaurant. It was meant to be shown at a Chipotle manager conference held in Las Vegas.
“I didn’t think much of it,” said Troche, 18. “I totally forgot about it.”
However, the people planning Chipotle’s next advertising campaign hadn’t forgotten about her. It turns out that Troche’s video, and those that other Chipotle employees submitted, were somewhat of an audition.
In November, Troche got a call from a casting agency inviting her to be profiled in a new ad series for the company called Behind the Foil.
The campaign provides “unfiltered and emotional testimonials from Chipotle team members about the impact Chipotle has had on their lives, as well as a glimpse into the daily preparation of Chipotle’s fresh ingredients,” said a Chipotle news release.
“It was really crazy” to hear she’d been selected for the ads, said Troche. “I’ve never done this before.”
Troche would receive an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles to film the video. She’d also be compensated for her time.
“I didn’t believe it,” Troche said of the offer.
Her parents, with whom she lives in Napa, were also skeptical. Was this some kind of scam? “My dad said, ‘I’m not letting you go by yourself.’”
In early December, Troche and her father flew to L.A. for the filming.
At 6 a.m. the next day, the group — eight other Chipotle employees from across the U.S. — met in the lobby.
“No one else was with their parents,” Troche said with a laugh.
The group was then driven to a Chipotle restaurant in El Monte.
Arriving at the location, one of the first things she noticed was a catering operation that had prepared breakfast for everyone.
“I felt like a superstar,” said Troche.
Her dad, now reassured that the project was for real, marveled at the amount of equipment and trucks needed for such a commercial.
“It’s like a movie set,” she said.
As some 50 to 60 production company and other staffers filled the restaurant, Troche was the first to be filmed using “a ginormous” camera.
Troche said that normally she has a very bubbly personality. However, “it’s intimidating having tons of people watch you talk,” she admitted.
Unlike most commercials, there was no script to follow. Instead, the crew, led by Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Errol Morris, followed a documentary-style format.
Some Napans might be familiar with Morris. In the 1970s, Morris came to Napa to film his first feature, “Gates of Heaven.” The film featured Napa County’s Bubbling Well Pet Memorial Park and received critical acclaim.
For this mini-documentary, Troche grilled chicken while talking to Morris about what she liked about Chipotle.
“It was like an interview,” she said. “It wasn’t scripted at all.” Her comments were her own thoughts and opinions. “I think that’s pretty cool.”
During the process, Troche was also accompanied by her own hair and makeup person. At different points, separate still photos were taken of the teen. Each image had to be sent to the corporate offices for approval.
After her filming, she completed another interview with another crew member. That part was especially memorable because Troche is learning how to edit video herself and that crew member showed her what he was doing while he worked.
“He was such a cool guy.”
After that, Troche went to a “holding” area where food was provided, including steak, salmon and other choices.
“It was super fancy,” Troche said.
In total, the group spent about 10 hours at the site. Troche said she had no idea how much work went into making just one 15-second commercial.
Back at the hotel, Troche and her dad relaxed for the rest of the night. The next morning, it was time to fly home.
She described the whole weekend as a whirlwind. From the attention from the film crew to the gift bag from the hotel, she felt like a VIP, she said.
The Chipotle ads have since started airing on TV, YouTube, social media and elsewhere online.
Seeing herself in the ads is “weird, but in a good way,” Troche said. “I never would have guessed that I’d be on TV.”