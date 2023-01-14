Yellow flashing left turn signals will soon be activated at five Napa intersections

Napans accustomed to only the typical traffic signals — solid illuminated circles and directional arrows of red, yellow and green — might be surprised to see flashing yellow arrows appear at five city of Napa intersections in the coming weeks.

The flashing left turn signals, the first such in Napa County, will allow drivers to make left turns without a green light, so long as they make sure the intersection is clear of traffic — including bicyclists and pedestrians.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Some might be familiar with such lights, which have been adopted in some nearby communities and other states. Santa Rosa, for instance, has used them for roughly a decade.

Hawkeyed Napa observers may have noticed space for the flashing arrows at recently installed large signal heads — with four traffic light lenses — located at the Lincoln Avenue and Main Street intersection as well as four intersections on Jefferson Street.

The arrows are not yet active, but they will be soon. If it’s not pouring rain outside, the first signal — at Lincoln Avenue and Main Street — will start lighting up on Tuesday, according to Ed Moore, engineering assistant for the city’s Public Works Department.

All the Jefferson Street signals — located at the First, Second, Third and Clay street intersections— will be activated together in either late January or early February, he said.

Moore said that the lights increase both traffic safety and efficiency of driving. The new signals increase safety compared to traditional yield-on-green signals because it’s easier to understand the need for caution communicated by the yellow light, Moore said. The city may also choose to use the flashing yellow light instead of a green light at night or under certain weather conditions, Moore added, to communicate the extra need to be cautious under those conditions.

The lights increase efficiency of traffic flow because they allow drivers the option to turn left when appropriate instead of beings stuck at a red left turn light while the light shifts back to a short green window, he added. Drivers will still see the progression of green, yellow and red at applicable lights, and then, once the intersection is clear, the flashing yellow arrow will light up, allowing them to proceed with caution.

“We are excited to introduce the Flashing Yellow Arrow traffic signals to Napa,” said City Manager Steve Potter. “After seeing the positive effects of the signals in other Bay Area cities, we have no doubt they will increase traffic safety in our community.”

For all of these, signs explaining what the lights mean will be clearly visible to help mitigate the slight learning curve of such signals. While Napa drivers will likely notice the flashing yellow lights, they might not notice the installation of a Leading Pedestrian Interval at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and First Street, also intended to improve traffic safety.

Simply enough, the Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI) gives pedestrians four seconds before the vehicle light turns green. That enhances visibility and reinforces the pedestrian right of way over turning vehicles, according to Moore.

A press release notes that the city will likely soon activate additional LPIs in pedestrian-heavy areas elsewhere in the city based on new hardware upgrades.

“Traffic safety is of the utmost importance in Napa,” said Potter in the press release. “We are confident that this Leading Pedestrian Interval — along with those still to come — will provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians with increased safety and peace of mind as they navigate the city.”

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area Storm Coverage 2 Storm Coverage 1 Storm Coverage 3 Storm Coverage 4 Storm Coverage 5 Storm Coverage 6 Storm Coverage 7 Storm Coverage 8 Storm Coverage 11 Storm Coverage 10 Storm 1 Storm 2 Storm 4 Storm 3 Storm 5 Storm 6 Napa Storm 1 Napa Storm 2 Napa Storm 3 Napa Storm 4 Napa Storm 5 Napa Storm 6 Napa Storm 9 Storm Storm Kennedy Park encampment Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm