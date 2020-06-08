Yosemite National Park announces reopening date

"In the summer, this park is slammed," Muldoon said, "and we have a limited regional health care system. Our primary concern has been how to manage a reopening that accounts for the public health of the communities as well as the safety of our own employees."

Visitors who enter the park via YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) buses, by bicycle, on foot, or on horseback will not be required to have a day-use reservation to enter the park. Also, credit cards will be the only form of payment accepted for entrance fees. People with annual passes can enter the park, but must still get a day use reservation if they plan to drive in, and pay a $2 handling fee.

The entrance numbers could be changed in the coming weeks after the park weighs factors like how well people are social distancing, whether there are new outbreaks of COVID-19, how many people make reservations but don't show up, and other issues.

A few other national park units, such as Muir Woods in Marin County, already have day use reservation requirements. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is issuing timed reservations as part of its reopening plan. The issue, more broadly, has been controversial for decades, with environmental groups calling for reservations at the nation's busiest parks and business owners and local political leaders in surrounding communities often opposing them.