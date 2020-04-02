'You can't move and you can't stay': Top Democrats say COVID renter protections won't work

"Tenants are being told you can't move, and yet you can't stay," Chiu said.

Mass evictions would create a new crisis on top of COVID-19, the lawmakers say.

"The last thing we need is a wave of mass evictions during this pandemic," Wiener said. "When this emergency ends, we as a state need to get back up on our feet. We need to get people back to work, we need to get businesses reopened."

Newsom has encouraged local governments to also pass their own tenant protection rules during the crisis. Many, including Sacramento, have followed that advice.

But that has created more confusion, said Sarah Steinheimer, a lawyer with Legal Services of Northern California who works with tenants. The order seems to conflict with some federal and local rules governing evictions during the pandemic, leaving tenants unsure which rules apply to them, she said.

Newsom has said he is looking into ways to expand the order, but has not given specifics. His office did not respond to a request sent Wednesday afternoon seeking comment on the lawmakers' concerns.

