You don't have to go to the DMV: California extends license renewals for coronavirus outbreak

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday it will allow drivers under age 70 with an expiring license to delay renewal until the end of May. That grace period applies to drivers whose licenses expire in March, April and May.

The department also will allow commercial drivers with expiring licenses and certifications until the end of June before requiring renewal. That extension doesn't include medical certificates for commercial drivers.

The DMV said drivers whose renewal date falls in the months covered will automatically be given the extension, and will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. The department said it has alerted California law enforcement about the extensions.

The DMV is offering drivers a free temporary paper extension online if they want to have documentation of the extension.

Earlier this month, the DMV gave drivers age 70 and older a 120-day extension for noncommercial licenses. Extensions are being sent in the mail.

The DMV said it is continuing to process online renewals, and it is encouraging eligible drivers to renew their license that way.