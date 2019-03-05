The Town of Yountville and the Veterans Home campus are readying for this weekend's anniversary of the shooting at The Pathway Home, a nonprofit treatment center for vets suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
A former client came onto the Veterans Home campus, where Pathway was housed, armed with a rifle and shotgun. He took the lives of Christine Loeber, 48, Jennifer Gray Golick, 42, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, 32, who was nearly seven months pregnant with her daughter.
A public remembrance will be held noon Saturday, at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St. Pathway officials will deliver brief remarks.
Larry Kamer, spokesperson for the Pathway Home, said the program is still being finalized, but it's likely that the ceremony will also include remarks from a Yountville official, a prayer and song by Kellie Fuller.
"We hope that given everything that's happened in the last year, that people will find this to be an appropriate way to commemorate the first anniversary of the shooting," the three women who died, and shooting survivors, he said.
The Veterans Home will offer services to its residents from Friday to Monday, Fred Just, the home's administrator, wrote in an email to campus residents and staff.
"As we approach the one year anniversary, it is imperative to realize that we are not alone with the thoughts of confusion, sadness, anger, and grief we may be experiencing," he wrote.
Services will include a mobile Veterans Affairs counseling center on the Alameda side of the Member Services Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pet therapy dog groups, social workers and therapeutic activities staff available for individual or group meetings, and small group meetings in the Member Services building.
Employees of the state Department of Veterans Affairs can get help coping with stress or other issues via the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-866-327-4762.