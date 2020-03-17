Yountville announces town emergency; cancels, delays events into May

The wave of government slowdowns triggered by the coronavirus threat has extended into Yountville.

An emergency declaration approved Monday night by the Town Council cancels most government meetings through month’s end. Meanwhile, Yountville announced it would switch to appointment-only access to Town Hall and the Community Center, and cancel or postpone a host of town-sponsored events well into May.

The emergency order will be in effect for at least seven days, and the Town Council is scheduled to ratify it at a special meeting Monday, March 23, which may be conducted by telephone.

Residents are asked to conduct town business by email or phone when possible. Appointments at Town Hall can be made at 707-944-8851, and at the Parks and Recreation department at 707-944-8712.

Numerous Yountville recreational events will be scrapped or postponed over the next eight weeks, the town said in a news release. These include:

• All classes and programs at the Community Center through March 31

• Egg Dying Event, April 10: canceled

• Egg Hunt and Bunny Breakfast, April 11: canceled

• Advanced Health Care Planning, April 14: canceled