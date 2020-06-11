Yountville approves ground rules for potential cannabis retailing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If Yountville voters green-light the sale of marijuana products this fall, the basic rules for local retailing will be in place.

The Town Council last week approved the wording of an ordinance to govern future businesses dealing in cannabis products, putting Yountville on track to become Napa County's second city to permit sales – and potentially the first to allow cannabis retailing to all adults. The rules would take effect pending approval Nov. 3 of a ballot measure legalizing cannabis sales in the resort town of about 2,800 people.

Napa is currently the county's only city to have legalized cannabis sales. Its sole outlet, Harvest of Napa, opened at the end of 2018 and sells smokable, edible and other products only to customers with a doctor's recommendation.

Requirements for a Yountville retailing permit would include not making products visible from outside; filing plans for odor control, security, inventory control and community relations; and information about other cannabis businesses operated by an applicant. Yountville would collect an annual tax of up to 3 percent of a seller's gross revenue.