 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yountville author offers lessons on 'civility' for these troubled times
alert featured
Culture

Yountville author offers lessons on 'civility' for these troubled times

{{featured_button_text}}

Yountville resident Shelby Joy Scarbrough has written an essential book for these hyper-partisan times.

Reading “Civility Rules: Creating a Purposeful Practice of Civility,” is like finding your misplaced road map when you are lost in a dangerous place.

Scarbrough was able to witness “up close” the power of civility in creating and maintaining harmony on the world stage as a member of President Ronald Reagan’s advance team.

She began her “first grown-up job” in 1984 at the White House and has fond memories of the years spent working closely with President Reagan and his wife Nancy.

During that time, she had many opportunities to observe how the “Great Communicator” was able to “defuse international situations fraught with tension” through his practice of civility and good humor.

After helping coordinate such landmark events as the Reagan-Gorbachev Moscow Summit, Scarbrough served as a protocol officer in the U.S. Department of State.

Later, she founded Practical Protocol, LLC, a company that plans events for foreign dignitaries such as Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul II and Lech Walesa.

She spoke to audiences around the world on topics of international diplomacy, the power of civility and business protocol and her Ted Talks can be seen online.

In her book, Scarbrough outlines how we might work toward a more perfect union by building a personal practice of civility and draws on personal experience, real-life examples, years of research and a foundational belief that civility is integral to a democratic society.

“Life is more joyful when civility rules,” Scarbrough said during a Zoom interview.

“We must be able to have difficult conversations, but we don’t need to be uncivil to get our points across clearly and effectively,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“One of the first steps in living civilly is discovering our common humanity,” she said. “That means showing real compassion, understanding, humility, and forgiveness. Knowing that none of us is perfect is a good start.”

She writes that the concept of civility can be broken down to the five core ideals of courtesy, humility, empathy, trust, and honor/respect. T

Scarbrough considered abandoning her book during the summer when the Black Lives Matter movement erupted.

“Who am I to talk about civility? Should I rewrite the whole book and omit George Washington because he owned slaves? Does owning slaves in a time more than 240 years ago when it was the common practice invalidate everything else? On the one hand, perhaps yes. On the other … perhaps we need to talk more about that.” Scarbrough wrote in her concluding chapter.

Scarbrough said she was encouraged by President Joe Biden’s inaugural acceptance speech.

“If I had released my book after his inauguration people might have thought I’d plagiarized his speech because he mentioned so many of the things I talk about,” she said with a laugh.

“I kind of think that we can’t wait for them (political leaders) to unify us,” she said. “It’s up to us individually to do our part to reach across the aisle, to reach across the neighborhood, to reach across the town and try to do things that are going to be unifying.”

Scarbrough, whose "Civility" is available on Amazon, is currently collaborating with relatives on a book about her grandfather who made his mark in aviation history that they foresee becoming a movie - but that is a story for another day.

WATCH NOW: TAKE A TOUR OF NAPA'S CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

Take a tour of Napa's CIA (Culinary Institute of America) campus at Copia. It's located at 500 First St. near downtown Napa.

SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST-LOVED PETS

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News