Yountville author offers lessons on 'civility' for these troubled times

In her book, Scarbrough outlines how we might work toward a more perfect union by building a personal practice of civility and draws on personal experience, real-life examples, years of research and a foundational belief that civility is integral to a democratic society.

“Life is more joyful when civility rules,” Scarbrough said during a Zoom interview.

“We must be able to have difficult conversations, but we don’t need to be uncivil to get our points across clearly and effectively,” she said.

“One of the first steps in living civilly is discovering our common humanity,” she said. “That means showing real compassion, understanding, humility, and forgiveness. Knowing that none of us is perfect is a good start.”

She writes that the concept of civility can be broken down to the five core ideals of courtesy, humility, empathy, trust, and honor/respect. T

Scarbrough considered abandoning her book during the summer when the Black Lives Matter movement erupted.