Yountville author offers lessons on 'civility' for these troubled times

Yountville resident Shelby Joy Scarbrough has written an essential book for these hyper-partisan times.
Reading “Civility Rules: Creating a Purposeful Practice of Civility,” is like finding your misplaced road map when you are lost in a dangerous place.
Scarbrough was able to witness “up close” the power of civility in creating and maintaining harmony on the world stage as a member of President Ronald Reagan’s advance team.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
She began her “first grown-up job” in 1984 at the White House and has fond memories of the years spent working closely with President Reagan and his wife Nancy.
During that time, she had many opportunities to observe how the “Great Communicator” was able to “defuse international situations fraught with tension” through his practice of civility and good humor.
After helping coordinate such landmark events as the Reagan-Gorbachev Moscow Summit, Scarbrough served as a protocol officer in the U.S. Department of State.
Later, she founded Practical Protocol, LLC, a company that plans events for foreign dignitaries such as Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul II and Lech Walesa.
She spoke to audiences around the world on topics of international diplomacy, the power of civility and business protocol and her Ted Talks can be seen online.
In her book, Scarbrough outlines how we might work toward a more perfect union by building a personal practice of civility and draws on personal experience, real-life examples, years of research and a foundational belief that civility is integral to a democratic society.
“Life is more joyful when civility rules,” Scarbrough said during a Zoom interview.
“We must be able to have difficult conversations, but we don’t need to be uncivil to get our points across clearly and effectively,” she said.
“One of the first steps in living civilly is discovering our common humanity,” she said. “That means showing real compassion, understanding, humility, and forgiveness. Knowing that none of us is perfect is a good start.”
She writes that the concept of civility can be broken down to the five core ideals of courtesy, humility, empathy, trust, and honor/respect. T
Scarbrough considered abandoning her book during the summer when the Black Lives Matter movement erupted.
“Who am I to talk about civility? Should I rewrite the whole book and omit George Washington because he owned slaves? Does owning slaves in a time more than 240 years ago when it was the common practice invalidate everything else? On the one hand, perhaps yes. On the other … perhaps we need to talk more about that.” Scarbrough wrote in her concluding chapter.
Scarbrough said she was encouraged by President Joe Biden’s inaugural acceptance speech.
“If I had released my book after his inauguration people might have thought I’d plagiarized his speech because he mentioned so many of the things I talk about,” she said with a laugh.
“I kind of think that we can’t wait for them (political leaders) to unify us,” she said. “It’s up to us individually to do our part to reach across the aisle, to reach across the neighborhood, to reach across the town and try to do things that are going to be unifying.”
Scarbrough, whose "Civility" is available on Amazon, is currently collaborating with relatives on a book about her grandfather who made his mark in aviation history that they foresee becoming a movie - but that is a story for another day.
WATCH NOW: TAKE A TOUR OF NAPA'S CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST-LOVED PETS
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.