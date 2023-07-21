The town of Yountville is providing potable water and a filling station following a precautionary boil order issued after E. coli was detected in the municipal water supply Thursday.

Yountville is able to provide a limited supply of bottled water to residents. Each water customer is limited to one gallon, which was offered Friday at Town Hall and the Community Center.

The Napa County Library and Community Center located at 6516 Washington St. will provide the bottled water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition, the town announced a water filling station at Fire Station 12, 7401 Solano Ave. The station will be open from 8 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The filling station is an outdoor sink located at the northwest corner of the building. It is accessible from the golf course parking lot or the parking lot at the rear of the fire station. Visitors are asked to bring their own water containers and turn of the faucet when done.

In order for the boil order to be lifted, the state Department of Veterans Affairs -- which operates both the Yountville Veterans Home and Rector Reservoir, the town's water source -- will need to get negative test results for E. coli through Sunday, and if the town receives a negative result on Monday, the boil notice can be lifted.