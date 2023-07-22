Yountville residents and businesses no longer need to boil water as a precaution against E. coli bacteria, the town said Saturday night.

Yountville and the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which owns and operates the water treatment facility for Rector Reservoir, "have met mandated testing requirements for negative results for E. coli contamination in the water," the town said in a statement.

"The State Water Resource Control Board has approved the use of town water," Yountville officials announced.

The town said earlier Saturday that test results showed none of the bacteria in the municipal water supply that prompted a precautionary notice to boil water issued Thursday. Town officials had distributed bottled water at Town Hall and the Community Center, and also provided a water filling station at the Napa County Fire station on Solano Avenue.