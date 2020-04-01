Yountville braces for sharp drop in hotel revenues caused by coronavirus

As the Napa Valley town most reliant on hotel revenue, Yountville is planning to lean on millions in reserves to absorb the blow of the shuttered tourism economy.

Hotel room tax funds, which account for nearly two-thirds of general-fund revenue in the town of about 2,800 people, are expected to come in $1.8 million to $2.5 million below Yountville's forecast of $7 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, Town Manager Steve Rogers said Monday.

The shortfall opened up as local hotels emptied amid a spike in COVID-19 infections in the Bay Area and across the U.S., leading California to impose a sweeping stay-home directive to slow the virus' spread.

How steep the revenue slide becomes largely depends on how soon the pandemic abates enough to allow Napa County to relax its social distancing requirements for businesses to reopen.

“The variable is, do we see any activity in June?” said Rogers, pointing to the loss of about half the town's projected room tax funding in March and the expected elimination of that revenue source through the month of May. Yountville has banked about $4.8 million in room tax since the fiscal year began in July 2019.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member