Yountville buys two Art Walk sculptures for permanent display in downtown park

Two sculptures featured in Yountville’s outdoor art gallery will remain on perpetual display after their purchase by the town.
The Town Council has agreed to buy two works of the sculptor Bruce Gueswel, Poly and Raven, for a combined $25,000 and continue exhibiting them at Van de Leur Park, the triangular green space at Washington and Jefferson streets and Webber Avenue.
Both pieces have been on display since late 2018 as part of the Yountville Art Walk, a collection of rotating and permanent sculptures in the downtown area clustered along Washington Street.
The purchase, which the council approved at its virtual meeting Tuesday, is Yountville’s third of outdoor artworks since the Art Walk’s 2009 creation. Previously, the town bought Lorenzo Mills’ The Chef on Washington Street as well as The Sidewalk Judge, a creation by J. Seward Johnson Jr. at Washington and Yount streets.
Council members, who unanimously voted for the purchases, praised the Gueswel artworks as adornments to a pocket park that has become a de facto sculpture garden in downtown Yountville – a quiet and landscaped nook inside an active tourist district, accessible to all. Including Poly and Raven, six of the Art Walk’s roughly three dozen pieces are installed at the parklet.
“I see so many people standing there and admiring and enjoying them,” said Councilmember Marita Dorenbecher. “Every time we have company, we walk through Van de Leur Park for that reason. I think this is a wonderful permanent addition to our Art Walk, and to our art in the park.”
Since Yountville accepted them for its Art Walk in November 2018, Poly and Raven have formed a close but contrasting pairing at the park, with each representing a similarly seated human figure but in radically different textures. While Poly is formed from a skin of creased and weathered rust-brown steel, Raven is a metal webwork exposing the smooth-faced stones of varying sizes that fill its frame.
After Gueswel’s sculptures completed their two-year exhibition run last November, Yountville gave the artist a choice of extending their Art Walk run or selling the works. Ultimately, the town acquired the pieces at a combined $22,000 discount, after Gueswel previously posted them for sale at $29,000 and $18,000.
The purchases will be funded through the nonprofit Yountville Community Foundation, which holds funds for local art projects. Yountville avoided tapping its public art fund in order to keep at least $40,000 in that account for upkeep of the Art Walk, which currently has 32 pads for rotating artworks, according to town parks director Samantha Holland.
A sculpture crafted as an affectionate tribute to Yountville’s haute cuisine restaurants will become the town’s newest possession.
Eleven Art Walk pieces were sold during the 2020-21 fiscal year and will feed over $25,000 in sales commissions into the Community Foundation for future art projects, Holland said. Yountville collects a 20% commission on the sale of Art Walk sculptures, after providing stipends to artists and displaying their work for two years.
About a half-dozen of Yountville’s public sculptures are permanent displays, including the Faces of Freedom military tribute in Veterans Memorial Park and the YES Sculpture, outside the Yountville Elementary School that closed in 2020.
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!
