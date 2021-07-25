Yountville buys two Art Walk sculptures for permanent display in downtown park

“I see so many people standing there and admiring and enjoying them,” said Councilmember Marita Dorenbecher. “Every time we have company, we walk through Van de Leur Park for that reason. I think this is a wonderful permanent addition to our Art Walk, and to our art in the park.”

Since Yountville accepted them for its Art Walk in November 2018, Poly and Raven have formed a close but contrasting pairing at the park, with each representing a similarly seated human figure but in radically different textures. While Poly is formed from a skin of creased and weathered rust-brown steel, Raven is a metal webwork exposing the smooth-faced stones of varying sizes that fill its frame.

After Gueswel’s sculptures completed their two-year exhibition run last November, Yountville gave the artist a choice of extending their Art Walk run or selling the works. Ultimately, the town acquired the pieces at a combined $22,000 discount, after Gueswel previously posted them for sale at $29,000 and $18,000.

The purchases will be funded through the nonprofit Yountville Community Foundation, which holds funds for local art projects. Yountville avoided tapping its public art fund in order to keep at least $40,000 in that account for upkeep of the Art Walk, which currently has 32 pads for rotating artworks, according to town parks director Samantha Holland.

