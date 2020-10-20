 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yountville chefs to pay tribute to California veterans

Yountville chefs to pay tribute to California veterans

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Day Luncheon

Roasted garlic and parmesan soup with brioche and truffle oil was the first course at the Annual Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day Luncheon at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville in 2016. Accommodations are being made this year due to COVID-19.

 Register file photo

Chefs and dignitaries from the Town of Yountville, Napa County and the State of California will once again salute residents of the Veterans Home of California – Yountville, on Nov. 11, by preparing a multi-course feast for the 16th Annual Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day Luncheon.

Orchestrated by Napa Valley Chef Bob Hurley and the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, this annual luncheon to celebrate our nation’s veterans will feature the culinary talents of chef Cary Delbridge of Brix Restaurant & Gardens, chef Jim Leiken of Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono, chef Camille Jeanty of Bistro Jeanty, chef Art Coutinho of Bottega, Francois Heigel & Octavio Alcantar of Bouchon Bakery, chef Michael Foster and Sean Knight of Mustards Grill and, for the first time, the Veterans Home Culinary Team.

Due to COVID-19, this years lunch will look slightly different. Instead of volunteers serving the lunch restaurant-style, the veterans home staff will be assembling the meal and serving the veterans. The Yountville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Partners 2 Media, also produced a video that will play for the veterans during the lunch hour. The video features the chefs describing their dishes, thank you messages from dignitaries, and photos from years past.

“We are happy to still be able to provide an amazing meal from our world class chefs for Veterans Day this year, despite COVID-19 restrictions,” said Whitney Diver McEvoy, president, and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce. “We will miss serving and visiting with our Veterans but look forward to the 17th Annual Celebrity Chefs Lunch when we can all be back together.”

The Veterans Home of California - Yountville houses over 700 aged and or disabled United States military veterans and their spouses, nearly a third of the town’s population.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News