Yountville closes community sand volleyball court

After receiving complaints about people not following public health protocols at the sand volleyball court at Veterans Park, the Town of Yountville announced Friday that it had temporarily closed the court.

Fencing and signs now wrap the site informing the public of the closure, the town said.

The town said complaints had come directly from residents as well as from Napa County's Compliance Task Force that users had been observed on numerous occasions not wearing face coverings, not maintaining social distancing and gathering in groups not allowed by state and local public health orders.

"The Town continues to closely monitor user compliance at the Bocce courts, Pickleball, tennis and basketball courts, but they remain open at this time," the town said in a news release.

If health orders are not being followed, these sites could also be closed, officials said.

Residents are encouraged to email questions and concerns to sholland@yville.com or call 944-8712. Residents can also email covid19compliance@countyofnapa.org

