Yountville Community Center to close for two weeks

The town of Yountville will close its Community Center at 6516 Washington St. for two weeks of maintenance work, starting Aug. 22 and continuing through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Upkeep during the closure will include interior repainting, refinishing the gymnasium floor, replacing the front plaza’s tiles and cleaning work, the town Parks and Recreation department said in a news release Friday evening.

While the center is closed, residents can contact the parks department at 707-944-8712 or parksandrec@yville.com. Limited forms and information also will be available at the front desk of Yountville Town Hall, 6550 Yount St.

The Yountville branch of the Napa County Library will stay open during the maintenance project. If the front entrance is closed for safety, patrons can follow the signs to enter through the side, near the book drop on the post office side of the building.

The Community Center will reopen Sept. 6, in time for Yountville’s fall recreation programs.