Yountville council to meet Tuesday to discuss filling vacancy after Kerri Dorman officially resigns

 Courtesy of the Town of Yountville

Yountville Vice Mayor Kerri Dorman has formally resigned from the Town Council after five years, opening the way for the council to begin the process of replacing her.

The 67-year-old Dorman, who won a 2016 special election for her council seat and was voted to a full four-year term in 2018, stepped down effective Tuesday, the town announced in a news release. She was honored for her council service at a Dec. 7 meeting and has said she will move to Austin, Texas.

With Dorman’s departure, the Town Council will hold a special, online meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the appointment of a new vice mayor, who would serve out the remainder of Dorman’s term through December. Council members may choose either to appoint a replacement themselves or hold a special election for the seat in June, a process the town has estimated would cost $45,000.

For more information on Yountville Town Council meetings, visit townofyountville.com/meetings.

