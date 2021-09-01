 Skip to main content
Yountville Days parade and celebration to return in October after 2020 cancellation

  • Updated
Yountville Days parade 2018

The Yountville Days parade, as seen in this photo from the 2018 event, will return Oct. 2 after a one-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Yountville Days parade and celebration will return Oct. 2, becoming the Napa Valley’s latest social gathering to re-emerge from a hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event’s 43rd edition will begin with its showcase downtown parade, which will start at 11 a.m. and progress north on Washington Street toward Yountville Park.

This year’s parade theme is “Thanking Our Essential Workers,” and a group of local workers who have served during the COVID-19 emergency that began in early 2020 will be the honorary parade marshals, the town Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release.

Following the parade, a festival at Yountville Park will begin at 11:30 a.m. and include food booths, children’s activities, and live music by the J Silverheels Band.

To fill out a parade entry or for more information, visit townofyountville.com/events. Those interested also can join the Yountville mailing list and receive up-to-date information on Yountville Days and other town events by visiting townofyountville.com/signup.

Saturday's Art, Sip and Stroll festival in Yountville attracted one of the Napa Valley's largest crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic halted nearly all public gatherings in early 2020.

